REPORT: Matt Rhule Will Interview With The Panthers And Giants This Week

Baylor football coach Matt Rhule will reportedly interview for openings with the Panthers and Giants this week.

Rhule is widely-expected to leave for the NFL very soon, and it sounds like it could happen in a matter of days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, he’ll interview with the Panthers today and the Giants at some other point in the week.

#Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has a big week ahead in the NFL world: He’s scheduled to interview with the #Panthers on Monday, I’m told. He has the #Giants this week, as well, and that is expected to be Tuesday. Will the coveted candidate leave college football? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

I hate to be the guy who brings bad news to all the fans of Baylor football, but Rhule is gone. That’s just the way it is.

If I had to guess between the Panthers and the Giants, I’d go with New York. He used to coach there, they have a young star quarterback and they’re a much better overall job.

Either way, Rhule is going to the NFL, and it’s time for fans of the Bears to accept that fact.

Will Rhule cut it in the NFL? Nobody can say for sure, but he rebuilt Baylor into a power Big 12 team after only a couple seasons.

It’s crystal clear the man knows how to build programs. The Giants desperately need that kind of help, and Rhule seems like the perfect guy for the job.

We’ll see what he decides to do, but coming back to Baylor probably isn’t near the top of his list.