Michael Moore Offers Personal Assistance To Iran To ‘Fix This Peacefully’

Filmmaker Michael Moore on Sunday offered Ayatollah Ali Khamenei his special assistance to “fix” the growing gulf between Iran and the United States.

Moore notified his Twitter followers, “I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully.”

I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully. Apple:https://t.co/yQ7JTAHqw8 Spotify:https://t.co/a9vUxmWc50 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 5, 2020

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei promised to enact revenge against the American "criminals" who killed Qasem Soleimani on President Donald Trump's orders. Soleimani was believed to plotting more operations against U.S. forces stationed in Iraq following the storming of the American embassy in Baghdad last week.

The ayatollah said the although the loss of the general is a grievous one for Iran, his death will only increase their motivation to fight the United States and Israel, Reuters reported Thursday.

Khamenei said Iran will honor Soleimani with three days of mourning and announced that the late general's deputy, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, will replace him as Quds Force commander. The terrorist cell's objectives "will be unchanged from the time of his predecessor," Khamenei said in a statement reported by Reuters.