New York Times Spread Fake News On Iraq’s Vote To Expel US Troops – Here’s What You Really Need To Know

Iraq voted over the weekend to expel all U.S. troops from the country, and the New York Times is already fudging the news.

Daily Caller audience development manager Christian Datoc and reporter Shelby Talcott sat down Monday morning to cut through the noise and explain what exactly the vote means.

For non-Arabic speakers, reporting in the main news outlets NYT and Wash Post is so misinformed (either on purpose or because of incompetence) that you might think that the Iraqi State has officially voted for ejecting US forces from Iraq (because of Trump’s miscalculated move — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) January 5, 2020

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!