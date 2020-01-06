Editorial

Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Declares For The NFL Draft

Oct 19, 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

(Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declared for the NFL draft Monday.

Tua’s decision was one of the biggest storylines in all of college football over the past few weeks, and his hip injury threw the entire thing into chaos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite being hurt, the star gunslinger announced his decision to America during a Monday press conference.

 

Well, there it is, folks. Tua is going to the NFL. He’s gone, and his days of being a college quarterback at Alabama are officially over.

I thought he was going to come back, but it’s hard to turn down all that NFL money.

 

Now, the question becomes where will he get drafted. He seems like a perfect fit for the Dolphins. Due to his hip injury, he probably will have to sit out most or all of next season.

However, the Dolphins will still probably take a shot at him and pick him early in the first round.

 

Props to Tua for having one hell of a college career. I can’t wait to see what he does in the pros. It’s going to be a lot of fun.