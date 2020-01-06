Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Declares For The NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declared for the NFL draft Monday.

Tua's decision was one of the biggest storylines in all of college football over the past few weeks, and his hip injury threw the entire thing into chaos.

Despite being hurt, the star gunslinger announced his decision to America during a Monday press conference.

Well, there it is, folks. Tua is going to the NFL. He’s gone, and his days of being a college quarterback at Alabama are officially over.

I thought he was going to come back, but it’s hard to turn down all that NFL money.

Now, the question becomes where will he get drafted. He seems like a perfect fit for the Dolphins. Due to his hip injury, he probably will have to sit out most or all of next season.

However, the Dolphins will still probably take a shot at him and pick him early in the first round.

Props to Tua for having one hell of a college career. I can’t wait to see what he does in the pros. It’s going to be a lot of fun.