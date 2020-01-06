Ohio State Player Kevin Woidke Releases Hilarious NFL Draft Declaration Letter

Ohio State football player Kevin Woidke had an epic letter announcing his plans for the future.

Woidke doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of ever playing in the NFL, and he seems to know it. He made the point crystal clear in his statement declaring for the draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He pointed out the fact nobody knows who he is, that he needed inhalers to combat his asthma while playing and that he didn’t even want to leave OSU in the first place.

Read the hilarious letter below.

I don’t know who this Woidke character is, but I’m already all in on him. He seems like a guy who likes to live life with the throttle open.

That’s the kind of guy I want to drink a beer with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Woidke (@kwad941) on Dec 5, 2019 at 5:41pm PST

I might hate Ohio State more than everybody else combined, but real always recognizes real. Judging from Woidke’s letter, it doesn’t get much more real than him.

This guy just gives off the vibe of a man who loves football, crushing beer and living life to the fullest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Woidke (@kwad941) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:22pm PDT

I don’t know what the future holds for this young man, but he might want to take a shot at comedy if he hasn’t already.

Stay frosty, good sir. Woidke is clearly one of the good ones in the world of college football.