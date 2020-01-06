Editorial

Pierce Brosnan Steals The Show At The Golden Globes, Twitter Reacts Accordingly

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Pierce Brosnan was the unexpected star of the Golden Globes late Sunday night.

The legendary actor, who famously played James Bond, took the internet by storm after showing off his facial hair, and it looks like he could be Colonel Sanders or the next great Bond villain. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Naturally, the internet was very quick to react. Check out some of the best ones below.

Brosnan just casually strolling up to the Golden Globes and stealing the whole show is so awesome. The guy honestly looks like he could be the next Bond villain.

That’d be a hell of a career. At this point, I almost need to see it happen. Having him go from one of the best Bond actors to a villain would be legendary.

With facial hair like that it makes me think he might be involved in some shady oil dealings that could spark a war in the Middle East.

It’s casual, but at the same time very menacing. If that doesn’t have Bond villain written all over it, then I don’t know what does.

Honestly, if you’re not a fan of Pierce Brosnan, then you’re no friend of mine. The man was James Bond. He was 007!

Stay frosty, Pierce! Stay frosty!