Pierce Brosnan Steals The Show At The Golden Globes, Twitter Reacts Accordingly

Pierce Brosnan was the unexpected star of the Golden Globes late Sunday night.

The legendary actor, who famously played James Bond, took the internet by storm after showing off his facial hair, and it looks like he could be Colonel Sanders or the next great Bond villain. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Naturally, the internet was very quick to react. Check out some of the best ones below.

Pierce Brosnan could totally play a Bond villain now if he wanted to #GoldenGlobes #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/UjkKFhl5wB — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 6, 2020

Pierce Brosnan proves that you either die James Bond or live long enough to look like a Bond villain pic.twitter.com/OMSsAY57cx — football is a fictional construct (@LeBronMaclean) January 6, 2020

Pierce Brosnan has completed his transition from Bond to Bond villain. pic.twitter.com/u6ppi6qrCG — Rodney Fatts (@riley_fox) January 6, 2020

Cast Pierce Brosnan as Bond villain, you cowards! pic.twitter.com/5OFmHwqUg3 — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) January 6, 2020

Pierce Brosnan will let you hunt someone on his island for $1 million pic.twitter.com/6c0ppWvncu — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 6, 2020

Will Ferrell with the man crush on Pierce Brosnan.. “gosh you smell good!” #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/GdRHVyNl23 — Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) January 6, 2020

Pierce Brosnan and Colonel Sanders: pic.twitter.com/lqdhSxkcLp — The Doctor (@Drstevenhobbs) January 6, 2020

“Hello, I’m Pierce Brosnan. When I’m craving delicious fried chicken, I head right to the source: Kentucky.” — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) January 6, 2020

why does Pierce Brosnan look like he’s the DJ for a pirate radio station coming at you out of Juárez with 100,000 watts pic.twitter.com/j8AT2kecHC — keithlaw (@keithlaw) January 6, 2020

Brosnan just casually strolling up to the Golden Globes and stealing the whole show is so awesome. The guy honestly looks like he could be the next Bond villain.

That’d be a hell of a career. At this point, I almost need to see it happen. Having him go from one of the best Bond actors to a villain would be legendary.

With facial hair like that it makes me think he might be involved in some shady oil dealings that could spark a war in the Middle East.

It’s casual, but at the same time very menacing. If that doesn’t have Bond villain written all over it, then I don’t know what does.

Honestly, if you’re not a fan of Pierce Brosnan, then you’re no friend of mine. The man was James Bond. He was 007!

Stay frosty, Pierce! Stay frosty!