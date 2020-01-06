Pro Football Focus Names Gardner Minshew The Best Rookie Quarterback In The NFL

Pro Football Focus has named Jacksonville Jaguars star Gardner Minshew the best rookie quarterback in the NFL.

PFF wrote the following when explaining the decision:

His 70.3 overall grade on the season ranked 20th among 32 qualifying quarterbacks. Despite some concerns over his arm strength coming into the NFL, Minshew was one of the top deep-ball passers in the league this season. His 129.0 passer rating on passes 20 or more yards downfield was the highest mark in the league, and his PFF grade on those throws trailed only Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

Oh, how great does it feel? How great does it feel right now? It’s about time Minshew get the respect he deserves. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The young man took the NFL by storm in 2019, dominated defenses, injected life into the Jaguars offense and absolutely balled out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Nov 16, 2019 at 3:33pm PST

He might have only been a sixth round pick, but I think it’s safe to say he outplayed every single person picked ahead of him.

He plays with an energy you simply can’t coach. You’re either born with it or you’re not. Minshew has that gene in spades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Oct 20, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

Will he win offensive rookie of the year? Unfortunately, the answer is almost certainly no, but he deserves a shot at it.

All the man does is make plays, and that’s why Minshew Mania swept across the league. Go, Gardner, go!