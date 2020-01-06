Superstar Rachel Bilson And Bill Hader Make Relationship Red Carpet Official At Golden Globes

Superstar Rachel Bilson and actor Bill Hader definitely got everyone’s attention when the pair showed up side by side on the red carpet at the Golden Globes Sunday.
The 38-year-old actress and the star of HBO’s “Barry” made their official public debut as a couple at the 77th annual awards show held in Beverly Hills, California, according to the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
It comes following rumors around Christmas that the “Hart of Dixie” star and the 41-year-old actor have been seeing each other after they were spotted sharing coffee in the “Saturday Night Live,” star’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])
However, neither one of the stars were commenting on their status as a couple, until Sunday night when they confirmed those rumors and appeared to make clear they’re an item.
The two first worked together in the 2013 comedy “The To Do List,” which was written and directed by the “SNL” alum’s then-wife ,Maggie Carey.
Hader and Carey were married for more than 10 years when they decided to call it quits in 2017. The two have three children.