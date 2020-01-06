Robert Kraft Says He Hopes Tom Brady Retires Or Continues To Play For The Patriots

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft doesn’t want to see Tom Brady play for another team.

Following the Patriots losing to the Titans in the AFC wild-card game, there has been a ton of speculation about the six-time Super Bowl winner’s future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:21am PST

If it’s up to Kraft, he won’t wear the uniform of another team. He told Peter King, “Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:17pm PST

I totally understand where Kraft is coming from. I’d be right there with him if I was standing in his shoes. Brady is the face of the Patriots.

He’s been the face of the team for nearly two decades, and he’s brought the organization six rings. It’s tough to envision him playing for somebody else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 13, 2019 at 7:30am PST

As somebody with no dog in the fight, I hope like hell we don’t ever see Brady play for another team. That’s just something that’ll never feel right.

Brady throwing footballs for a different team is right at the top of the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 19, 2019 at 7:43am PST

We’ll see what happens, but Brady’s future is going to be one of the biggest stories of the offseason.