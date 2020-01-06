Senate Says Trump Administration Will Brief Them On Situation In Iran, Iraq

The entire U.S. Senate will be briefed on developments in Iraq and Iran by Trump administration officials Wednesday, Senate aides said Monday.
The upcoming briefing comes after President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 2. He was “actively developing plans” to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq, according to the Pentagon.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley will be among those at the briefing, the aides said according to Reuters. (RELATED: Pompeo Says People ‘Should Ask Mr. Soleimani’ If Trump Is Vulnerable Over Impeachment)
This news comes as top Senate Democrats have called on Trump to declassify the White House notice to Congress about the drone strike, the Wall Street Journal reported.
“It is critical that national security matters of such import be shared with the American people in a timely matter,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez wrote Monday.
Soleimani was the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, which is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist group. The death has increased tensions in the region.