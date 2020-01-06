Watch The 1st Trailer For The Upcoming Movie ‘The New Mutants’

The first trailer for the upcoming movie “The New Mutants” was released early Monday morning.

The plot of the movie, according to 20th Century Fox’s YouTube description, is as follows:

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The cast for the film also features a major name as “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams appears to have a major role. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, “The New Mutants” won’t be like a traditional superhero film at all. Give it a watch below.

This really does look like my kind of movie. I’m all about dark films. I love them, and I love horror films. It looks like “The New Mutants” will have both elements, and it’ll also have the superhero angle in an untraditional sense.

Add in the fact Maisie Williams is involved, and you don’t have to convince me of much more. I’m down for anything involving Arya Stark.

“The New Mutants” hits theaters beginning April 3. I think you can go ahead and sign me up for this one. It looks awesome.