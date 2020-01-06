Editorial

Troy Aikman Says The Eagles Offered Him A Job During The Middle Of A Broadcast

5th Annual NFL Honors - Show

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Former NFL player Troy Aikman speaks onstage during the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Troy Aikman recently shared an incredible story about almost coming out of retirement to play for the Eagles.

Aikman went into a lengthy explanation about his decision to retire from the Cowboys with the Los Angeles Times in a piece published Saturday, and it’s pretty fascinating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on

First, he almost kept playing with the Chargers, but that wasn’t the most interesting part. According to Aikman, the Eagles pitched him on signing with them in the middle of a broadcast for Fox.

The legendary Cowboys quarterback told the L.A. Times Andy Reid called him while he was working a game on Fox, and offered to make him Philly’s starting quarterback after Donovan McNabb got hurt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on

He explained in part by stating the following:

I stepped out of the booth and called Andy, and he explained the situation. He said, “Hey, we’re playing in San Francisco on Monday night, and you’ll be the starter.” I said, “Andy, I haven’t played in two years.” He says, “You’ll be all right.”

I told him I didn’t even know the offense, and he says, “That’s OK. Same concepts. We’ll make it work. You’ll be fine.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on

Obviously, Aikman didn’t take the offer from Reid, but the whole situation is laughable to me. Imagine calling a game on Fox, and next you know Andy Reid is on the phone offering you a job.

Aikman further explained how he didn’t even know the playbook but the Eagles head coach at the time promised him it’d be fine.

I wish he’d taken the job because it would have been fascinating to see what Aikman was like years out of the game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on

I guess we’ll never know what could have been, but there’s no doubt Aikman still had one hell of an insanely impressive career.