Troy Aikman Says The Eagles Offered Him A Job During The Middle Of A Broadcast

Troy Aikman recently shared an incredible story about almost coming out of retirement to play for the Eagles.

Aikman went into a lengthy explanation about his decision to retire from the Cowboys with the Los Angeles Times in a piece published Saturday, and it's pretty fascinating.

First, he almost kept playing with the Chargers, but that wasn’t the most interesting part. According to Aikman, the Eagles pitched him on signing with them in the middle of a broadcast for Fox.

The legendary Cowboys quarterback told the L.A. Times Andy Reid called him while he was working a game on Fox, and offered to make him Philly’s starting quarterback after Donovan McNabb got hurt.

He explained in part by stating the following:

I stepped out of the booth and called Andy, and he explained the situation. He said, “Hey, we’re playing in San Francisco on Monday night, and you’ll be the starter.” I said, “Andy, I haven’t played in two years.” He says, “You’ll be all right.” I told him I didn’t even know the offense, and he says, “That’s OK. Same concepts. We’ll make it work. You’ll be fine.”

Obviously, Aikman didn’t take the offer from Reid, but the whole situation is laughable to me. Imagine calling a game on Fox, and next you know Andy Reid is on the phone offering you a job.

Aikman further explained how he didn’t even know the playbook but the Eagles head coach at the time promised him it’d be fine.

I wish he’d taken the job because it would have been fascinating to see what Aikman was like years out of the game.

I guess we’ll never know what could have been, but there’s no doubt Aikman still had one hell of an insanely impressive career.