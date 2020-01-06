West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins Calls The Refs ‘Three Blind Mice’ After Loss To Kansas

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins didn’t hold back when discussing the refs after his Saturday loss to Kansas.

According to Blue Gold News, Huggins referred to the refs as the “three blind mice.” He told the media, “I can’t control what those three blind mice running around out there do. Just be consistent. If it’s a foul here, it’s a foul there.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bob Huggins: “I cant control what those three blind mice running around out there do. Just be consistent. If it’s a foul here, it’s a foul there.” — Blue Gold News (@BlueGoldNews) January 4, 2020

This right here is another classic example of why Huggins is the man. Now, this isn’t as good as the girlfriend quote he once had, but it’s still pretty solid.

Bob Huggins on Basketball “Basketball is kinda like your girlfriend – if you don’t pay attention to her, she’s probably going to drift off on you.” “You gotta spend time with it. When you don’t do that – basketball gets mad – just like your girlfriend.” pic.twitter.com/hUIlmJlp4Z — CoachTube.com (@thecoachtube) January 3, 2019

You can always count on Huggins to give it to you straight. That’s the way he’s always been, and it’s the way he’ll be until he gets put into the ground.

Would West Virginia basketball even be relevant with him? I’m not so sure. Huggins moves the needle, and it’s because he’s not afraid to call the refs blind mice.

Never change, Bob! Never change!

H/T: Barstool Sports