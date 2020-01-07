Klobuchar Claims Iran Is ‘Now Announcing That They’re Going To Start Developing A Nuclear Weapon’

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar claimed Monday evening that Iran announced they will “start developing a nuclear weapon” after the death of General Qasem Soleimani.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate talked Monday to Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon.” She was asked if she knew President Donald Trump’s strategy after killing Soleimani.

He was killed during airstrikes ordered by Trump near the Baghdad, Iraq airport January 2.

“And look at what we have seen ever since,” Klobuchar said. “Everything that we thought would happen, happened. They are now announcing they’re going to start developing a nuclear weapon.”

No one in the intelligence community or the White House appears to have announced this. Lemon did not push back on her comment. (RELATED: ‘They Are Liars, And They Don’t Care About You’: Tucker Warns Of ‘Reckless And Incompetent’ Proponents Of War With Iran)

Iran announced Sunday that they are ending nuclear restrictions, the New York Times reported. This means that it plans to abandon the limitations on enriching uranium. The country did not say that they are developing a nuclear weapon.

“This step is within JCPOA & all 5 steps are reversible upon EFFECTIVE implementation of reciprocal obligations,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said according to NBC News.

Iran still plans to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to Zarif.