Antonio Brown Challenges Logan Paul To A Fight, Oddsmakers Make Paul A Heavy Favorite

Antonio Brown is apparently looking to get obliterated by Logan Paul.

The disgraced NFL receiver tweeted at Paul, who has serious boxing experience, to “square up.” Paul didn’t even hesitate before he hitting back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He replied with, “i’d drop you faster than the patriots.”

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

If these two do get into the ring, Paul is currently a heavy favorite at -2000.

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

Please make this happen. In the name of everything righteous in the world, please make this fight happen. It would make me so happy.

Logan Paul would obliterate Antonio Brown. He would absolutely tear him to shreds. That boxing match probably wouldn’t even get out of the first round.

Again, the social media star has legit boxing training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:53am PST

Somebody needs to shut Brown up, and Logan Paul doing it would be a perfect reflection of the internet in 2020.

Somebody get this setup. Get it setup immediately!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Nov 2, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win!