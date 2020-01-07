Antonio Brown Releases Horrible Music Video For His Rap Song ‘Whole Lotta Money’

Antonio Brown recently dropped the music video for “Whole Lotta Money,” and it’s outrageously bad.

As we all already know, Brown is getting into the rap game now that he’s been pretty much run out of the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jan 4, 2020 at 9:18am PST

However, it’s not exactly off to a hot start. In case you thought the music video for his new single would be good, I can promise you it’s not.

It’s just a bunch of scantily-clad women walking around as Brown raps with all the talent of a deaf child. Give it a watch below.

I’m being serious when I ask this, is Antonio Brown playing some elaborate prank on the whole world? There’s no way this can be serious, right?

I’m not even in the rap game, and I could have made a more impressive music video in 10 minutes. Given Brown’s resources, how was that so bad?

Having a bunch of women walking around isn’t going to automatically make your rap song a banger.

Part of me wants Brown to keep rapping because this is just so damn funny. At the same time, I almost feel bad for the dude.

Imagine going from being an NFL star to making horrendous rap videos. If that’s not a fall from grace, I don’t know what is.

I can’t wait to see what this clown does next. I’m sure it’ll be entertaining and sad all at the same time.