FLASHBACK: Biden Once Said Iranian Attack Was An ‘Act Of War’

Former Vice President Joe Biden once said that an Iranian attack was an “act of war.”

The 2020 presidential candidate criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to take out top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. But Biden said in 1996 that the United States can take “whatever action it deems appropriate” against Iran.

