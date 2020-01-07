Big Ten Network Releases Emotional ‘The Journey’ Video On Badgers Coach Howard Moore

The Big Ten Network released an emotional video about Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore early Tuesday.

Moore will be chronicled in the upcoming “The Journey” episode Wednesday, and the inside look released will pull at your heartstrings. (RELATED: Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter)

Moore’s wife and daughter were tragically killed over the summer by a reported drunk driver in Michigan. It sent shockwaves through the state.

Watch the video below.

Do Moore. Be Moore. 4 Moore.@BadgerMBB is playing this season for assistant Howard Moore, who lost his wife, Jen, and daughter, Jaidyn, in a car accident in May. The team’s first home game, November 8, was an emotional one. : 6 ET, 1/8 on @BTNJourney pic.twitter.com/Bsvh3QYItQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 7, 2020

Moore’s situation is honestly tragic beyond belief. He lost his daughter and wife in a flash, and now it’s just him and his son.

It’s been incredible watching the state rally around him. The entire Wisconsin Badgers community has come together in support.

Moore, who is taking the year away from coaching, is one of ours, and we’ll never forget that.

The time of year when we remember what we’re thankful for in our lives Each day, each opportunity, we strive to: Do Moore. Be Moore. 4 Moore. Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and coaches reflect on this offseason’s tragedy and how a message from Howard Moore helped us move forward pic.twitter.com/aqM4YEiOo4 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 28, 2019

Hopefully, Moore is able to eventually return to the sidelines. Until then, we’re wishing him and his son nothing but the best as they travel the long road of emotional, physical and mental healing.

The state of Wisconsin is absolutely riding with him.