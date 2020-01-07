Editorial

Big Ten Network Releases Emotional ‘The Journey’ Video On Badgers Coach Howard Moore

The Big Ten Network released an emotional video about Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore early Tuesday.

Moore will be chronicled in the upcoming “The Journey” episode Wednesday, and the inside look released will pull at your heartstrings. (RELATED: Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter)

Moore’s wife and daughter were tragically killed over the summer by a reported drunk driver in Michigan. It sent shockwaves through the state.

Watch the video below.

Moore’s situation is honestly tragic beyond belief. He lost his daughter and wife in a flash, and now it’s just him and his son.

It’s been incredible watching the state rally around him. The entire Wisconsin Badgers community has come together in support.

Moore, who is taking the year away from coaching, is one of ours, and we’ll never forget that.

Hopefully, Moore is able to eventually return to the sidelines. Until then, we’re wishing him and his son nothing but the best as they travel the long road of emotional, physical and mental healing.

The state of Wisconsin is absolutely riding with him.