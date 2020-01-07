Blue Twitter Checkmarks Dunk On Trump While U.S. Forces Under Fire From Iran

Multiple verified and high profile Twitter users viewed the news of Iran’s Tuesday missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq as an opportunity to dunk on President Donald Trump, even as military personnel were under fire.

Trump gives no shits about lives lost, costs of war, innocent victims. Right now he is 100% asking how this impacts his polling. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 8, 2020

There could be rampant peace and prosperity but there is one very deranged and wildly insecure guy named @realDonaldTrump Please @gop senators do your jobs and remove him. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 8, 2020

The only reason this is happening is bc the game show host with brain worms we made president saw people on TV start saying that the attack on the embassy was “Trumps Benghazi” — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 7, 2020

and all his Fox News addled brain knows about Benghazi is that the GOP used it endlessly for political purposes during an election campaign. That’s the only reason why this is happening — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 8, 2020

We are all just nervously awaiting what Trump now tweets, right? — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 8, 2020

It’s extremely difficult now to escape the conclusion that @realDonaldTrump started a war because he was impeached. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2020

Everybody feeling safer with Trump at the helm as the military and diplomatic stakes escalate in Iran and the rest of the Arab world? — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) January 8, 2020

This would be a great moment to have a non-pathological commander-in-chief. — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 7, 2020

It would help. But then we might not be having this moment. — Elizabeth Drew (@ElizabethDrewOH) January 8, 2020

let’s just screw around with a bunch dick wagging brinksmanship, why not, it’s just human life on the line — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) January 8, 2020

The White House confirmed the attacks shortly after they occurred Tuesday evening.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.” (RELATED: ‘Pardon The Skepticism’: Tucker Carlson Wonders Why Everyone Is Suddenly Trusting The Deep State On Iran)

This is a developing story and will be continually updated

Betsy Rothstein contributed to this report