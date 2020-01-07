Entertainment

Singer Boy George Says To ‘Leave Your Pronouns At The Door’

Boy George poses for a photograph during the UK premiere of the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' in London, Britain, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Boy George says he has no time for all those preferred pronouns popular among the LGBT and transgender community, claiming the idea of it “ridiculous.”

“Leave your pronoun’s at the door!” the 58-year-old singer/songwriter tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers about preferred gender pronouns. The Daily Wire noted the tweet in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Artist Goes After Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus With ‘We All Knew’ Posters Ahead Of Grammys)

The comments didn’t sit well with some, with one user tweeting back to the popular singer from the 80s, “As much as I love you, that does sound quite ridiculous.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Singer Boy George poses as he arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The lead singer of the band Culture Club, born George Alan O’Dowd responded, “You must refer to me as ‘Napoleon’ and that’s as ridiculous as it gets!”

“I used the ladies toilet throughout the 80s,” he added.

It comes after the performer, known for having an androgynous look, came to the defense of English singer-songwriter Marc Almond in September when he was labeled “transphobic.”

Boy George called the reaction a result of the over-the-top politically correct culture.

“I don’t believe for a nano second that [Marc Almond] is transphobic,” O’Dowd tweeted. “He ain’t tainted love!”

“Of course I’m not I’ve always had Trans friends and been and championed in life and song since the early 80’s,” Almond replied. “I’ve enjoyed playing with Gender long before it was fashionable. Twitter hysteria and drama. I’m sure you know that.”