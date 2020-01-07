Brett Favre Says Mike McCarthy Is ‘Hard-Nosed’ And ‘Tough,’ Says He Can Handle Jerry Jones

Brett Favre thinks Mike McCarthy is the perfect man for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones sent shockwaves through the NFL when it was revealed he'd hired the former Packers coach to take over his team, and McCarthy's former player is all in.

According to Jon Machota, the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback described McCarthy as “hard-nosed,” “tough” and said he can work with Jones.

Brett Favre on @SiriusXMNFL on how Mike McCarthy will handle dealing with Jerry Jones and everything that comes with coaching the Cowboys: “If there’s anyone out there presently that can handle that, it’s Mike. I believe that wholeheartedly.” pic.twitter.com/tiVFIz7PIo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 6, 2020

If there’s anybody who knows what McCarthy is like as a coach, Favre would be near the top of the list. He didn’t play for him for a super long time, but he was the face of the franchise when their time overlapped.

If Favre is willing to sign off on McCarthy, then that should be more than good enough for fans of the Cowboys.

Again, it wasn’t the sexiest pick possible for Jerry Jones, but it is a very safe choice. McCarthy knows how to win.

After all, he brought a Super Bowl to Green Bay. His record speaks for itself, and now he’ll be in control of taking over an offense featuring Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

We’ll see what happens, but McCarthy has all the pieces he needs to win. After all, is anybody really going to be dumb enough to disagree with Favre’s thoughts on football?

Didn’t think so!