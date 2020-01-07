Editorial

Brett Favre Says Mike McCarthy Is ‘Hard-Nosed’ And ‘Tough,’ Says He Can Handle Jerry Jones

NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre celebrates his first quarter touchdown pass to Andre Rison 26 January against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans, Louisiana. AFP PHOTO/Don EMMERT (Photo credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Brett Favre thinks Mike McCarthy is the perfect man for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones sent shockwaves through the NFL when it was revealed he’d hired the former Packers coach to take over his team, and McCarthy’s former player is all in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brett Favre (@brettfavre) on

According to Jon Machota, the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback described McCarthy as “hard-nosed,” “tough” and said he can work with Jones.

You can read his full comment below.

If there’s anybody who knows what McCarthy is like as a coach, Favre would be near the top of the list. He didn’t play for him for a super long time, but he was the face of the franchise when their time overlapped.

If Favre is willing to sign off on McCarthy, then that should be more than good enough for fans of the Cowboys.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brett Favre (@brettfavre) on

Again, it wasn’t the sexiest pick possible for Jerry Jones, but it is a very safe choice. McCarthy knows how to win.

After all, he brought a Super Bowl to Green Bay. His record speaks for itself, and now he’ll be in control of taking over an offense featuring Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

We’ll see what happens, but McCarthy has all the pieces he needs to win. After all, is anybody really going to be dumb enough to disagree with Favre’s thoughts on football?

Didn’t think so!