Buttigieg Campaign Ad Emphasizes Support From Black South Bend Residents: ‘He Has A Heart For Our City’

2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg emphasized his support from black voters in the campaign ad “Heart” released Monday.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s ad targets black voters, and features four black Buttigieg supporters from South Bend discussing why they will vote for him. The ad follows news that internal focus groups conducted by Buttigieg’s campaign in October found that black voters in South Carolina see the mayor’s sexuality as a “barrier.”

“I met Pete when he was running for mayor,” a woman who the video who identifies as Gladys says. “What I saw was that he was accessible.”

“He listened to our community,” says South Bend resident Dawn, as the ad pans over images of Buttigieg chatting with black voters. (RELATED: A Black Leader From Buttigieg’s Own Town Of South Bend Endorsed Biden Over Buttigieg)

“Mayor Pete is light-years ahead of some people that have been in politics for many, many years,” adds another South Bend resident, Marilyn.

“He has a heart for our city, and I think he will show the same heart to our country,” finishes a South Bend man, Michael.

WATCH:

Buttigieg has spent almost $10 million on TV advertisements across the U.S., CNN reports from the media tracker Kantar Media/CMAG. These advertisements remind voters that Buttigieg is a “Washington outsider” who can defeat President Donald Trump.

“From Pete’s approach to health care that offers Americans real choice to his service to our country as a military veteran, the ads show how a Washington outsider like Pete can ultimately defeat Trump and lead a divided nation the day after he is no longer in office,” the Buttigieg campaign said in a press release about the ads.

The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

