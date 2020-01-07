Chloe Sevigny Makes Life-Changing Announcement

Chloe Sevigny is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic and according to the star’s rep, she’s due sometime this spring.

A rep for the 45-year-old actress confirmed the happy news to Page Six in a piece published Tuesday that the “Boys Don’t Cry” star indeed is pregnant with her first child after pictures surfaced of the superstar sporting what looked like a baby bump. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloë Sevigny (@chloessevigny) on Jan 2, 2020 at 2:37pm PST

It all comes after TMZ reported that the the “Dead Don’t Die” actress was pregnant when photos surfaced of her boyfriend, the director of Karma Art Gallery in NYC, and her taking a stroll in New York City and Mackovic showing him rubbing her belly. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The couple have been dating for more than a year now.

In an interview in 2018 with Who What Wear, the actress opened up about wanting to have a daughter to share her clothes with.

“I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school,” Sevigny shared, per Harper’s Bazaar. “My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing.”

“Just all the pieces that I hold and think about what was happening when I was wearing them,” she added. “The sense memory of that. I still have the shirt I wore in the movie Kids. I have the bunny ears I made for Gummo.”

Sevigny continued, “I have all kinds of weird articles from different characters I’ve played, photo shoots, events, my Oscar dress. It’s embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Congratulations!