Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million To Australian Fire Relief

Actor Chris Hemsworth donated $1M to the Australia bushfire relief efforts after the fires destroyed an area the size of South Korea.

Hemsworth shared the announcement on his social media and encouraged others to donate.

“Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated,” Hemsworth captioned his video. “In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.”

“Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep!” he added. (RELATED: ABC News Deletes, Issues Correction On Misleading Tweet Depicting Australia Wildfires)

The fires have reportedly been occurring since September, and have left 24 people dead, Page Six reported.

Other celebrities have called for donations for the area. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman reportedly donated $500,000 to the volunteer firefighters working to control the blazes.

Musician Selena Gomez also encouraged her followers to make a donation.

“Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia,” Gomez said. “Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can.”