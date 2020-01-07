Christian Bale Might Star In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ With Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman

Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to star in the new “Thor” movie.

According to Collider, the legendary actor is in negotiations to star in “Thor: Love and Thunder” with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Plot details aren’t really known, but Collider did add Portman’s character Jane Foster will likely become Thor in the new movie.

This seems like a really unusual casting decision for Bale. He’s already done the superhero thing before with “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

That part of his career seemed far behind him. He’s all about taking super serious roles that generally are big for the awards season.

Why would he want to star in the new “Thor” movie? That’s not me slamming superhero movies. We all love them.

However, it just seems like Bale is much more focused on serious roles. Does being a character in a “Thor” movie fall under that category?

I’m just not so sure. Let’s remember, he’s coming off of “Vice” and “Ford V Ferrari.” Both were very serious roles.

We’ll see what he decides to do, but this would be a very bold decision.