Cleveland Browns Want To Interview Jim Schwartz For Head Coach Opening

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns have asked to interview the man running the defense for the Eagles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s almost certainly going to be granted to them now that the Eagles are done in the postseason.

The #Browns have requested an interview with #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

Schwartz would be a very interesting choice. He was the head coach of the Lions for awhile, and he had one good season with Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford.

However, the team was also defined by the sense they were undisciplined under his leadership. That’s literally the last thing the Browns need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 22, 2019 at 8:59am PST

In fact, the Browns need the exact opposite. They need a strong man to come in and act like a dictator.

Judging from Schwartz’s time in Detroit, I’m not exactly convinced he can get that job done. I’m not convinced at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 29, 2019 at 9:00am PST

We’ll see what happens, but I’d be stunned if the Browns hired Schwartz. They must be really far down their list if this is where they’re at.

I guess Cleveland just isn’t a desirable landing spot at all. Welcome to the reality of Baker Mayfield being the face of your franchise.

You just hate to see the Browns struggle so much!