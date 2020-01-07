CNN Agrees To Settle With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann

CNN reportedly agreed to settle with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann on Tuesday.

The amount of the settlement is not known, according to local news outlet FOX19. The attorneys for Sandmann cited the “emotional distress, damage to reputation and distress to his family” that he has been through, FOX19 also reported.

#BREAKING

Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal. https://t.co/hyxLSUTNbx — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 7, 2020

Sandmann is still suing the Washington Post and NBC Universal.

The teenager became the focus of a national media firestorm after a number of news outlets took out-of-context video to make it look like he was mocking a Native American man, Nathan Phillips, at the March for Life in January 2019. (RELATED: Nathan Phillips Keeps Changing His Story, Still Keeps Getting It Wrong)

In fact, it was the Covington students who were being verbally attacked by nearby protesters associated with the Black Hebrew Israelite group, and Sandmann stood quietly while Phillips beat a drum in his face. (RELATED: MAGA Hat Kid Speaks Up: ‘It Was Clear To Me That He Had Singled Me Out’)

CNN contributor Bakari Sellers fantasized about punching Sandmann in the face, while a number of Hollywood celebrities like Kathy Griffin and Chelsea Handler piled on the students on social media.

HBO host Bill Maher also called Sandmann a “little prick.”