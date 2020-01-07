Pat McAfee Says NFL Overtime Rules Should Resemble Beer Pong

NFL legend Pat McAfee has a great idea for changing the overtime rules for the league.

During a Monday appearance on ESPN, the former Colts punter essentially said the NFL should mirror the rules of rebuttals in beer pong.

It’s hard to disagree with McAfee’s logic on this one. The fact the NFL doesn’t have college overtime rules is a bit absurd.

You can have an elite offense and it’ll never touch the field in overtime if the other team scores a touchdown right off of the start.

It’s incredibly stupid. Look no further than the Saints/Vikings game Sunday. We’ve got Drew Brees watching from the sidelines.

Who the hell wants overtime with one of the best players in the league not even playing?

Much like beer pong and college football, there should always be a rebuttal. It would only increase interest, raise the stakes and get everybody hype.

Instead, we got the garbage we watched Sunday. Nobody, and I mean nobody, wanted to watch Brees watch overtime from the sidelines.