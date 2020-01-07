Could The Senate Actually Dismiss The Trump Impeachment Before A Trial? Everything You Need To Know

Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a resolution Monday that will dismiss the articles of impeachment raised against President Donald Trump.

It sets a deadline of 25 days after the House vote for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send the articles to the Senate, otherwise impeachment goes bye-bye.

Daily Caller audience development manager Christian Datoc and reporter Will Davis sat down Tuesday to walk through all the possible outcomes.

