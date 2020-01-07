David Hookstead Reacts To Ricky Gervais Trolling Hollywood

Comedian Ricky Gervais spent Sunday night trolling Hollywood elites at the Golden Globes, and Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead is here to break it all down.
The legendary comedian went in on Hollywood’s political and self-aggrandizing culture, telling award winners at the show to “f*k off,” and not use the occasion to make a moralistic or political speech.
Then, there were jokes lambasting Hollywood for its connections to notorious alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein. (RELATED: Smoke Break: Will J-Lo Start Looking Her Age Before A$AP Gets Freed?)
Watch Hookstead break the whole night down and dish out his thoughts in this exclusive video below.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Smoke Break: Prayers For Mia Khalifa
Smoke Break: Kylie Jenner Vs. Monica Lewinsky-FIGHT!
This Smoke Room Reporter Cheated Death: Here’s What Happened
Debate: Did The Playoff Committee Get It Right In The First Top 25?