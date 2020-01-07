US

Man Charged With Throwing Explosive Device At Planned Parenthood Facility, Spray-Painting ‘Deus Vult’

The logo of Planned Parenthood is seen outside the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri, May 30, 2019, the last location in the state performing abortions. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Font Size:

Federal prosecutors charged a young man Monday with throwing an explosive device at the window of a Delaware Planned Parenthood clinic after spray-painting red letters on the clinic.

Samuel Gulick, 18, drove to a Newark Planned Parenthood around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Video footage captured Gulick spray-painting the words “Deus Vult,” which means “God wills it,” on the front of the clinic on Jan. 3 before leaving the porch, throwing a lit object at the window of the clinic, and running away, prosecutors said. The object exploded and a fire briefly started before going out, court documents said. (RELATED: Here’s How Many Abortions Planned Parenthood Performed Within A Year)

“The fire burned for approximately one minute before self-extinguishing,” the DOJ said in a press release Monday. “The explosion damaged the front window and porch of the building.”

Authorities identified Gulick fleeing the scene in a car through video footage from a business across the street, according to prosecutors, and the FBI arrested him on Jan. 4. Authorities charged the Delaware man with maliciously damaging a building using a destructive device, with damaging a building that provides reproductive health services, and for possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Gulick faces a fine of $250,000 and a minimum of five years in prison, the DOJ said.

Planned Parenthood did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.