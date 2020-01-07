Man Charged With Throwing Explosive Device At Planned Parenthood Facility, Spray-Painting ‘Deus Vult’

Federal prosecutors charged a young man Monday with throwing an explosive device at the window of a Delaware Planned Parenthood clinic after spray-painting red letters on the clinic.

Samuel Gulick, 18, drove to a Newark Planned Parenthood around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Video footage captured Gulick spray-painting the words “Deus Vult,” which means “God wills it,” on the front of the clinic on Jan. 3 before leaving the porch, throwing a lit object at the window of the clinic, and running away, prosecutors said. The object exploded and a fire briefly started before going out, court documents said. (RELATED: Here’s How Many Abortions Planned Parenthood Performed Within A Year)

“The fire burned for approximately one minute before self-extinguishing,” the DOJ said in a press release Monday. “The explosion damaged the front window and porch of the building.”

Authorities identified Gulick fleeing the scene in a car through video footage from a business across the street, according to prosecutors, and the FBI arrested him on Jan. 4. Authorities charged the Delaware man with maliciously damaging a building using a destructive device, with damaging a building that provides reproductive health services, and for possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Gulick faces a fine of $250,000 and a minimum of five years in prison, the DOJ said.

Planned Parenthood did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

