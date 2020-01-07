Nuggets Guard Will Barton Throws Down Massive Alley-Oop Dunk

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton threw down a monster dunk in a win over the Atlanta Hawks late Monday night.

Barton raced down the court in a two-on-one, got lobbed the ball and proceeded to throw down an alley-oop dunk for the ages.

Watch the video below. It’s absolutely incredible.

Jamal Murray steals the ball then puts up the oop to the HIGH FLYING Will Barton III, who slams it down with authoritay.#Nuggets #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/NxlMLi0zhq — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) January 7, 2020

My friends, you’re really not going to see too many dunks more impressive than that. Barton didn’t just jump through the air.

He absolutely floated to the rim as he threw down a monster slam.

The defender also did the smart thing of not getting in Barton’s way. There was no stopping that dunk. It was going to happen.

When you find yourself in that situation, it’s often best to just move aside.

Props to Barton for putting together an incredible highlight. It’s what we love to see!