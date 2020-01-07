Should The Detroit Lions Draft A Quarterback With The 3rd Overall Pick?

Should the Detroit Lions draft a quarterback with the third overall pick in the draft?

This seems to be a question some people are seriously asking, and it’s beyond stupid. No, the Lions absolutely shouldn’t draft a quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Matthew Stafford was balling out before his season ended with a back injury. In what fantasyland do we think he should be replaced?

The only three solid quarterback prospects in the draft are Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Tua Tagovailoa. None of them are anywhere near being a better option than Stafford.

None of them could improve the Lions right now or down the road. Anybody who doesn’t see that doesn’t know anything about football.

Stafford is the face of the Detroit Lions, and he’s our franchise quarterback. Did we all see how bad the team was without him this season?

Give me a break. He’s the starting quarterback, and drafting a new passer would be beyond stupid. Stop being stupid.

We’re not taking anybody to replace Stafford.