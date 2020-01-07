Gene Chizik Was Interviewed For Mississippi State Job, Sounds Like He Wants To Coach Again

It sounds like former Auburn football coach Gene Chizik could be back in the coaching game very soon.

According to Bruce Feldman, he interviewed for the Mississippi State job before pulling out of consideration.

Feldman added he “wouldn’t be surprised if Chizik returns to coaching.”

SOURCE: Former Auburn HC Gene Chizik interviewed with Miss. State for its head coaching vacancy on Saturday. The next morning Chizik removed himself as a candidate… Wouldn’t be surprised if Chizik returns to coaching, just has to be an ideal fit. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 6, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see if Chizik ever gets back into the sport of football. He won a national title at Auburn with Cam Newton.

The Tigers had one of the greatest seasons in the history of college football under Gene Chizik. They absolutely toasted the rest of America that year.

Unfortunately, Chizik was never able to find that level of success ever again, got fired by Auburn and then spent some time at North Carolina.

If he does want to get back into the sport, then he’ll eventually get hired somewhere. Coaches with national titles aren’t just floating around.

If you can find one, you hire them. That’s the way it works. It’ll ultimately be up to Chizik. If he wants a job, he’ll get one.