Giants Interviewing Matt Rhule Tuesday, Will Interview Josh McDaniels Wednesday

The New York Giants will interview two major head coaching candidates over the next two days.

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants will interview Baylor coach Matt Rhule today, and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will follow on Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rhule seems to be the popular candidate at this time to get the job.

Interview schedules: *Panthers scheduled to interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski in Minneapolis on Thursday, and Cleveland also could schedule him that day. *Giants scheduled to interview Baylor HC Matt Ruhle in NJ on Tuesday, then Patriots OC Josh McDaniels in NJ on Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

I really do think the Giants should pursue Rhule as their top option. He seems to check every single box necessary.

On top of that, he used to be an assistant on the Giants. It almost makes too much sense for New York to pursue him at all costs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:44am PST

McDaniels isn’t a bad choice, but Rhule has a proven track record as the leader of a program. He took a horrible Baylor team and made them damn good in a couple short seasons.

Right now, the Giants need the exact same thing to happen. If they can get Rhule, that’s 100% who they should pull the trigger on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:47pm PST

This could also all come together very fast. Don’t be surprised if announcement on the Giants new coach is made before the end of the week.

If it does go down that fast, I think Rhule will be the man getting the call.