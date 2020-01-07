Judge Judy Endorses Mike Bloomberg For President, Will Join Him On Campaign Trail

TV star Judge Judy has publicly endorsed presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg in a new campaign video.

Judge Judy, formally known as Judith Sheindlin, appeared in the campaign video published Monday on Bloomberg’s Youtube channel.

Sheindlin appeared to be seated in court chambers while she gave her speech endorsing the billionaire behind Bloomberg L.P.

“I like to say you can judge someone’s character by what they’ve done. Mike Bloomberg has done amazing things and will be a truly great president,” Sheindlin said in the video. “No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg’s executive achievement, government experience and impactful philanthropy.”

Sheindlin is set to join Bloomberg on the campaign trail this weekend in Texas, according to the Hill.

“His steady leadership will unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times,” she added. (RELATED: Donald Glover Joins Andrew Yang As Presidential Campaign Creative Consultant)

Although Sheindlin isn’t a celebrity in the way you would think, she is the highest-paid TV star in Hollywood, according to Forbes. “Judge Judy” brought her $147 million pre tax in 2018.

Bloomberg isn’t the only candidate to be endorsed by a celebrity. Childish Gambino recently joined Andrew Yang’s campaign as a creative consultant after appearing at a pop up fundraising event.