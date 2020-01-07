Liberals Praise Soleiman Like They’re Iranian

On today’s podcast we get into how the political left and their allies in the media sound like they’re mourning the death for terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani like he was a personal hero of theirs. Also, millennial are panicking over the prospect of a military draft, Michael Moore wants to help Iran “win,” Ricky Gervais gives Hollywood a dose of reality and they hated it, and Chelsea Clinton has raked in more than $9 million serving on boards of companies owned by powerful family friends, making Hunter Biden look like a piker.

You’d be hard pressed to spot the difference between the way the Iranian media is propagandizing the death of Qasem Soleimani and the way the liberal media is. Bernie Sanders equates the killing with Vladimir Putin murdering dissidents, even though Soleimani murdered Americans and dissidents are simply critical of their leaders. Plus, Michael Moore recorded an “emergency podcast” to personally appeal to the leader of Iran, saying he wants to help them “win.” Whose side are they on? We get into it.

The reaction to Ricky Gervais hosting the Golden Globes is almost as hilarious as Gervais was, but exponentially more predictable than Gervais was. Some people are above joking about, according to the left. We cover all of it.

Chelsea Clinton has raked in more than $9 million since 2011 for simply having Bill and Hillary as parents and sitting on the boards of companies in industries she has no education or expertise. Chelsea makes Hunter Biden look small-time, but is yet another example of how corruption in “the swamp” works. We explain.

