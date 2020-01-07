Liz Cheney: ‘Speaker Pelosi Is An Embarrassment And Unfit For Office’

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday night blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for attending a fancy dinner party as Iran struck multiple bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Pelosi said she was “closely monitoring the situation,” but was then reportedly spotted at a dinner party in Washington D.C. less than an hour later. This caused Cheney to send out a tweet saying “Speaker Pelosi is an embarrassment and unfit for office.”