Liz Cheney: ‘Speaker Pelosi Is An Embarrassment And Unfit For Office’

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday night blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for attending a fancy dinner party as Iran struck multiple bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.
Pelosi said she was “closely monitoring the situation,” but was then reportedly spotted at a dinner party in Washington D.C. less than an hour later. This caused Cheney to send out a tweet saying “Speaker Pelosi is an embarrassment and unfit for office.”
“Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war,” Pelosi tweeted right before attending a party in D.C.
Speaker Pelosi is an embarrassment and unfit for office.
This all comes as multiple airbases housing U.S. troops in Iraq are under missile attack from Iran, according to multiple reports. (RELATED: US Bases In Iraq Attacked By Iran, Reportedly Retaliation For Soleimani Death)
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the missiles were fired as an act of retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 2, according to The Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: ‘Pardon The Skepticism’: Tucker Carlson Wonders Why Everyone Is Suddenly Trusting The Deep State On Iran)
President Donald Trump was reportedly going to give an Oval Office address on the current situation overseas Tuesday night, however, new reports indicate he will not do so.