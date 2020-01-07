Los Angeles Rams Part Ways With Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips, He Reportedly Still Wants To Coach

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten rid of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

The legendary NFL coach announced Monday that his contract wouldn’t be renewed with the team. He was the DC when the team went to the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I have been informed by the Rams that my contract will not be renewed.

I want to thank them for the opportunity to be a part of their success the last 3years. Most of all I want to thank the players who I loved workings with. I still want to coach and feel I can contribute. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 6, 2020

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Phillips still wants to continue coaching. You can watch his full report below.

From NFL Now: The #Rams are moving on from DC Wade Phillips, who still wants to coach. pic.twitter.com/nanMVP2FRO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

You knew there were changes coming down the pipeline after the Rams had such a horrible season. Was it all Phillips’ fault? Obviously not, but McVay had to make changes.

That’s just the way the NFL works.

The good news for Phillips after leaving the Rams is that he’ll 100% have offers waiting for him if he truly wants to keep coaching.

The man knows how to get the job done. Yes, the Rams had a poor season, but he knows his Xs and Os as well as anybody.

He should be just fine. This is just a minor bump in the road.