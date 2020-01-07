LSU Will Get NCAA Points Record If They Score 57 Against Clemson

The LSU Tigers have the NCAA points record for football within their reach when they play Clemson for the championship.

According to Preston Guy, Ed Orgeron’s squad will get the record if they can score 57 against Clemson. That might sound like an unreasonable task, but Joe Burrow and the rest of the offense has averaged 47.6 points per game this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Worth a watch – if #LSU scores 57 points in the #CFBPlayoff Championship, it will have scored the most points in #NCAA history. The Tigers averaged 47.6 PPG this year. — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) January 6, 2020

Do I think LSU will drop 57 on Clemson? No chance in hell. There’s no chance that happens. Dabo Swinney has way too good of a defense.

Having said that, the fact it’s even in reach is impressive. It’s a testament to how much LSU has balled out this season under Joe Burrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

The offense for the Tigers has torched pretty much every single team they’ve played. Nobody has been able to stop them.

Of course, they’re dealing with a bit of a different beast in Clemson. The Tigers in orange and white are by far and away the best defensive unit LSU has faced all year.

That much I can guarantee you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:55am PST

At the same time, Trevor Lawrence and the offense will likely be moving the ball, which means LSU’s offense won’t even be on the field as much as usual.

Again, 57 points just isn’t happening. Still, it’ll be a fun debate for the next few days. Tune in January 13 at 8:00 EST on ESPN to watch it all go down. It should be a fun night of football.