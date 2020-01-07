‘Masked Singer’ Spawns Spinoff, ‘Masked Dancer’ Coming To Fox

Ellen DeGeneres is bringing a spinoff of “The Masked Singer” to Fox.

“The Masked Dancer” stemmed from a segment on “The Ellen Show” and the news was announced Tuesday during the Television Critics Association press tour, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ but with a lot more Krumping,” Executive Producer Ellen DeGeneres said. “And I cannot wait!”

We’re still blown away by ‘The Masked Singer‘s’ massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, ‘The Masked Dancer,’ on her show, we were truly amazed,” President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at Fox Entertainment Rob Wade said. “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take ‘The Masked Dancer’ to a whole new creative level.” (RELATED: Here’s What Performers On ‘The Masked Singer’ Went Through To Keep Their Identities Hidden)

The segment debuted on DeGeneres’ show in January of 2019. The videos reportedly averaged close to three million views when shared on Youtube afterwards, the outlet reported.

Most anything that DeGeneres does is great, so I don’t expect anything less for “The Masked Dancer.” As long as the talk show host is on the panel of judges, the show should expect to do well. Everyone adores DeGeneres.