Editorial

Melania Wows In Gorgeous Black And White Plaid Dress During Welcoming Of Greek Prime Minister

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis as they arrive at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black and white dress at the White House.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, plaid number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump as they welcomed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis to the WH. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair, a black leather belt and black high heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always right on as has been noted many times before. Most recently, the first lady turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful grey, gold and cream coat and dress combo during her return to Washington, D.C. following the Trumps’ holiday vacation in Palm Beach, Florida.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks during the holidays throughout the years here.