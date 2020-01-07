Melania Wows In Gorgeous Black And White Plaid Dress During Welcoming Of Greek Prime Minister

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black and white dress at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, plaid number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump as they welcomed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis to the WH. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair, a black leather belt and black high heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always right on as has been noted many times before. Most recently, the first lady turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful grey, gold and cream coat and dress combo during her return to Washington, D.C. following the Trumps’ holiday vacation in Palm Beach, Florida.

