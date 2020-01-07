Joel Embiid Suffers Graphic Injury To His Finger

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered a graphic hand injury during a Monday night win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The talented big man suffered an injury to his finger that appeared to be dislocated, and the video is absolutely disgusting. It’s not just bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s bad enough that it might make you sick. Watch a video of the finger below.

Joel Embiid’s finger looks weird pic.twitter.com/EBLdVw7bQu — trey burke sports fan (@legsanity) January 7, 2020

Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting, folks. There are very few things worse than finger injuries. They might not have the most impactful long term effects, but they’re just terrible to look at.

Whenever I see a bad hand injury, I just immediately grab my hand in pain. It’s not even happening to me, and I can just feel it.

It’s similar to whenever I see a groin shot. You just know it’s bad.

Hopefully, Embiid is able to bounce back. I’m not even honestly sure what you do for a hand injury like that one.

Our thoughts are with him because I have no doubt he was in some serious pain Monday night.