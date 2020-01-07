REPORT: Carolina Panthers Hire Matt Rhule As New Head Coach

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach.

According to Pete Thamel early Tuesday morning, the Baylor coach is finalizing a deal with the Panthers at this very moment.

He was supposed to interview with the Giants, but it looks like that will no longer be happening.

I’m kind of stunned right now. I thought Rhule to the Giants was a much more likely outcome. This is a huge turn of events.

The Panthers? He’s going to the Panthers? Seems incredibly unexpected. I’d love to know what happened that made Carolina a better option than the Giants.

They must have thrown a bucket of money his way in order for him to not want to go to Daniel Jones and the Giants.

Now, he’ll be in charge of taking over an offense with Christian McCaffrey and an uncertain quarterback situation.

His work is certainly cut out for him. We’re about to find out just how great of a coach Rhule is.