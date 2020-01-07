Ro Khanna Claims There Were No Embassy Protests Or Dead American Contractors Under Obama

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna claimed Tuesday that there were no embassy protests or dead American contractors during the Obama administration.

Khanna appeared on Fox New’s “America’s Newsroom” and argued that President Donald Trump was out of line to suggest that former President Obama could have acted to stop terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani.

WATCH:

Host Sandra Smith brought President Trump into the conversation, saying, “The president took on former president Barack Obama in an interview, saying, ‘Knowing what we know today and knowing what had been going on, there was an opportunity before to take out Soleimani.'”

She then turned the question on Khanna, asking, “Do you think there were any missed opportunities in the past that would have prevented Iran from getting to the point that it did?”

“I do not,” Khanna responded. “Because this was not just Barack Obama. The reporting I’ve seen said president George W. Bush and vice president Dick Cheney also passed on the chance to take out Soleimani. And the reason they all passed as they didn’t want to escalate a war with Iran.”

“I believe the President Obama had a strategy of the JCPOA that would prevent Iran from becoming nuclear,” Khanna continued. “There weren’t these incidents during the Obama Administration. We didn’t have protests against our embassies, the killing of American contractors. Americans were safe at that time.” (RELATED: ‘I Said It, Dammit!’: Susan Rice Calls Lindsey Graham A ‘Piece Of Sh*t’)

What Khanna appeared to forget, in spite of the multiple critics who referred to the attack in Baghdad as “Trump’s Benghazi,” was that the attack on Benghazi occurred during the Obama administration. That “protest” resulted in the deaths of American Ambassador Chris Stephens, information officer Sean Smith, and Navy SEALs-turned-CIA-operatives Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods.