The SEC Network Releases Chilling Video Of Tua Tagovailoa After NFL Announcement

The SEC Network dropped an awesome video of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following his decision to enter the NFL draft Monday.

Tua has been a dominant college player over the past couple years for the Crimson Tide, but there was still hope he might return for his senior season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He killed all the speculation when he officially announced his intentions to jump to the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 6, 2020 at 11:28am PST

In response to his decision, the SEC Network released a video recapping his epic career in Tuscaloosa.

Give it a watch below. Fans of college football will love it.

After a legendary career with Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa announces he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/xsE34IGJlf — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 6, 2020

It’s hard to overstate how impressive Tua has been as a college quarterback, and he’s even more impressive as a person.

He’s a shining example of what we want our star athletes to be. He dominates on the field, and he’s a hell of a good guy off of it.

Now, it’s time for him to go make some serious money in the NFL. Hopefully, he’s able to get healthy and dominate.

I think that’s what all the fans are hoping to see.