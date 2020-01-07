These Are The Best U.S. Cities For Smokin’ Weed, Doin’ Coke, Drinkin’ Heavily, And Goin’ To Strip Clubs In 2020

Do you want to start off 2020 with a little debauchery? Then book a ticket to one of the following cities.
Online bookmaker OLBG took the 35 most populous cities and ranked them all based on an aggregate of six categories to build their list of the nation's wildest metropolitan area.
Here are the top ten:
America’s Wildest Cities
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Portland, Oregon
- Denver, Colorado
- Austin, Texas
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Columbus, Ohio
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Tucson, Arizona
OLBG also ranked the cities on each of the six individual categories:
Percent Of Adults Who Drink Heavily
- Washington, D.C.
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Denver, Colorado
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- San Francisco, California
- Austin, Texas
- Portland, Oregon
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- San Diego, California
- Chicago, Illinois
Percent Of People Who Have Used Marijuana
- Mesa, Arizona
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Portland, Oregon
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Denver, Colorado
- Austin, Texas
- Columbus, Ohio
- Dallas, Texas
Percent Of People Who Have Used Cocaine
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Mesa, Arizona
- Oklahoma, Oklahoma
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Tucson, Arizona
- Fresno, California
- Portland, Oregon
- Denver, Colorado
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Fort Worth, Texas
Nightlife (per 100,000 People)
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- San Francisco, California
- Portland, Oregon
- Seattle, Washington
- Washington, D.C.
- Austin, Texas
- Denver, Colorado
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Nashville, Tennessee
Casinos (per 100,000 People)
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Seattle, Washington
- Sacramento, California
- Tucson, Arizona
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Portland, Oregon
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Detroit, Michigan
- Fresno, California
Strip Clubs (per 100,000 People)
- Portland, Oregon
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Detroit, Michigan
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Houston, Texas
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Columbus, Ohio
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Dallas, Texas
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Happy New Year!