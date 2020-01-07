US

These Are The Best U.S. Cities For Smokin’ Weed, Doin’ Coke, Drinkin’ Heavily, And Goin’ To Strip Clubs In 2020

Partying (Shutterstock)

Christian Datoc Audience Development Manager
Do you want to start off 2020 with a little debauchery? Then book a ticket to one of the following cities.

Online bookmaker OLBG took the 35 most populous cities and ranked them all based on an aggregate of six categories to build their list of the nation’s wildest metropolitan area. (RELATED: The ‘Green Rush’ Of Cannabis In The U.S. Has Created A Billion-Dollar Industry, But Businesses Don’t Have Access To Banks. This Bill Would Change That)

Here are the top ten:

America’s Wildest Cities

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Portland, Oregon
  3. Denver, Colorado
  4. Austin, Texas
  5. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  6. Phoenix, Arizona
  7. Indianapolis, Indiana
  8. Columbus, Ohio
  9. Boston, Massachusetts
  10. Tucson, Arizona

OLBG also ranked the cities on each of the six individual categories:

Percent Of Adults Who Drink Heavily

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Boston, Massachusetts
  3. Denver, Colorado
  4. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  5. San Francisco, California
  6. Austin, Texas
  7. Portland, Oregon
  8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  9. San Diego, California
  10. Chicago, Illinois

Percent Of People Who Have Used Marijuana

  1. Mesa, Arizona
  2. Indianapolis, Indiana
  3. Phoenix, Arizona
  4. Portland, Oregon
  5. Nashville, Tennessee
  6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  7. Denver, Colorado
  8. Austin, Texas
  9. Columbus, Ohio
  10. Dallas, Texas

Percent Of People Who Have Used Cocaine

  1. Phoenix, Arizona
  2. Mesa, Arizona
  3. Oklahoma, Oklahoma
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Tucson, Arizona
  6. Fresno, California
  7. Portland, Oregon
  8. Denver, Colorado
  9. Indianapolis, Indiana
  10. Fort Worth, Texas

Nightlife (per 100,000 People)

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. San Francisco, California
  3. Portland, Oregon
  4. Seattle, Washington
  5. Washington, D.C.
  6. Austin, Texas
  7. Denver, Colorado
  8. Boston, Massachusetts
  9. Baltimore, Maryland
  10. Nashville, Tennessee

Casinos (per 100,000 People)

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Seattle, Washington
  3. Sacramento, California
  4. Tucson, Arizona
  5. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  6. Baltimore, Maryland
  7. Portland, Oregon
  8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  9. Detroit, Michigan
  10. Fresno, California

Strip Clubs (per 100,000 People)

  1. Portland, Oregon
  2. Baltimore, Maryland
  3. Detroit, Michigan
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Houston, Texas
  6. Jacksonville, Florida
  7. Columbus, Ohio
  8. Fort Worth, Texas
  9. Dallas, Texas
  10. Indianapolis, Indiana

Happy New Year!