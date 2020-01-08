FLASHBACK: Young Biden Pushed A Law Allowing Presidents To Retaliate Against Terrorists

Video footage from 1995 shows former Vice President Joe Biden pushing a law that would allow the president to kill terrorists.

Biden, who was a Democratic Delaware senator at the time, submitted legislation during former President Bill Clinton’s presidency to expand the president’s power to retaliate against terrorists.

“My legislation corrects this deficiency,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.