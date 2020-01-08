Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Will Perform At 2020 Grammy Award Show

Musician Blake Shelton confirmed he would be performing at the 2020 Grammy awards alongside girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Shelton shared the announcement Tuesday on his personal Instagram account.

“Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!” Shelton tweeted.

Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo for his song “God’s Country.”

The duo will perform their duet “Nobody But You” at the awards show. Shelton admitted in December the song wasn’t originally created to be a duet, but it worked out with Stefani. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres PressuresBlake Shelton Over Gwen Stefani Proposal)

“It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and musically I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do,” Shelton explained about the song. “Everything just kind of aligned and came together and it’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments.”

I’m excited to get to see them perform together. Shelton and Stefani on their own have such amazing voices and together they have to be 20 times better.

They have such good chemistry and I can’t wait to see them up on the stage together. Perhaps it’ll be similar to their chemistry on “The Voice,” but we’ll just have to wait and see.