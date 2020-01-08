Brett Favre Says He Doesn’t See ‘Decline’ In Tom Brady’s Game, Says He’s In A ‘Great Spot’ For His Future

NFL legend Brett Favre thinks Tom Brady is in a great position for his future.

With the Patriots losing the Titans in the playoffs, there has been nonstop discussion about what Brady will do going forward. No matter what happens, the former Green Bay Packers star thinks he’s going to be just fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Favre said the following in part during his Sirius XM NFL Radio show, according to NBC Sports:

I think with Tom, he’s really in a great spot. If he wants to play, you know, I’m sure New England would take him back in a heartbeat and pay him whatever. And if he wants to go play somewhere else and just see, just test the waters and see what it is like to play for someone else, maybe lead another team to a championship, he has that right. I see, really, little decline, if any, in his game. I think he certainly needs some help. And I don’t care who was quarterbacking that team, they would need a little help.

It’s going to be very interesting to see what Brady decides to do going forward. It just wouldn’t feel right to watch him play with another team.

I think I speak for football fans everywhere when I say I hope he retires or rides it out with the Patriots.

Some things just shouldn’t be messed with, and the roster Brady is on is certainly one of them.

Fans should have some clarity on the situation following the Super Bowl. Until that concludes, it’s just going to be more and more speculation.

Brady hasn’t come out and directly said what he plans to do. Until he does, the chatter wan’t stop at all.

As Favre said, there’s no doubt he can still play. The question isn’t about that. The question is whether or not he even wants to.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them on Brady’s future.